Ice Cream And Rice Krispies Are All You Need To Make Dessert Sushi

Eating ice cream with chopsticks may seem unthinkable. With the help of Rice Krispies, though, this seemingly impossible culinary adventure can become a reality. The cereal and frozen dairy product are the only ingredients you need to make dessert sushi that you can scarf down using a set of chopsticks. Who says you can't have a little bit of fun with your food?

Executing the dessert is most certainly easier than preparing actual sushi rolls at home. All you have to do is mold your ice cream flavor of choice into a cylindrical shape roughly 1 to 2 inches in diameter. Then, roll the ice cream in the puffed rice until the cereal coats the entire disc. Once your ice cream has a nice outer layer of Rice Krispies, cut the ice cream cereal roll into slices. Grab your chopsticks and you're ready to dig in. Despite the concept of this whimsical dessert being fairly simple, there is one crucial step you need to take to ensure it turns out.

After you've molded your ice cream, which you can do by spooning the frozen treat onto wax paper and shaping it with your hands, you need to place the ice cream cylinder in the freezer for at least an hour. You need to get the ice cream frozen solid to ensure that it will keep its shape once it's time to coat it in cereal. Otherwise, you could end up with a bowl of ice cream sushi soup.