Potato Chip Rice Krispie Treats Add A Savory Twist To A Classic

With just three basic ingredients — marshmallows, butter, and Rice Krispies cereal — homemade rice krispie treats make for a quick and affordable dessert that both adults and kids can enjoy. As delicious as the classic treat is, you can take your rice krispie treats to new levels with a savory kick by swapping cereal for potato chips.

To create these sweet and salty delights, simply crush up your favorite potato chips and use them as a replacement for Rice Krispies cereal. The result is a flavor explosion that combines the irresistible sweetness of marshmallows with the savory, crispy goodness of potato chips. For fans of contrasting textures, the familiar snap and crunch of the chips add a satisfying dimension to the gooey marshmallow base — don't you just love it already?

To make them, add butter to a pot and let it melt before stirring in your favorite marshmallows until they're simmered down in a sweet, chunky goo. Finally, crush up and mix in a batch of salted potato chips and bake in an oven-safe dish for a sweet and salty snack that anyone will enjoy!