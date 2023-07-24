Potato Chip Rice Krispie Treats Add A Savory Twist To A Classic
With just three basic ingredients — marshmallows, butter, and Rice Krispies cereal — homemade rice krispie treats make for a quick and affordable dessert that both adults and kids can enjoy. As delicious as the classic treat is, you can take your rice krispie treats to new levels with a savory kick by swapping cereal for potato chips.
To create these sweet and salty delights, simply crush up your favorite potato chips and use them as a replacement for Rice Krispies cereal. The result is a flavor explosion that combines the irresistible sweetness of marshmallows with the savory, crispy goodness of potato chips. For fans of contrasting textures, the familiar snap and crunch of the chips add a satisfying dimension to the gooey marshmallow base — don't you just love it already?
To make them, add butter to a pot and let it melt before stirring in your favorite marshmallows until they're simmered down in a sweet, chunky goo. Finally, crush up and mix in a batch of salted potato chips and bake in an oven-safe dish for a sweet and salty snack that anyone will enjoy!
Customize your potato chip rice krispie treats
If you're feeling inspired by the idea of swapping cereal for potato chips on your next rice krispie treat recipe, we've got some exciting news — the innovation doesn't have to stop there. You can enhance your baked marshmallow treats with additional ingredients.
First, experiment with different flavored potato chips to give your treats a unique twist. Consider using BBQ, sour cream and onion, salt and vinegar, or other uniquely-seasoned chips to infuse your treats with a burst of daring flavor.
For another simple potato chip rice krispie treat hack, drizzle them with melted chocolate! Whether it's dark, milk, or white chocolate, this classic idea adds a touch of extravagance that confronts the saltiness of potato chips. For an extra layer of texture, incorporate crushed nuts into your potato chip Rice Krispie treats. Options like chopped peanuts, almonds, or cashews can provide a delightful crunch and nutty flavor.
Decorate the top of your treats with a colorful assortment of sprinkles. From rainbow jimmies to chocolate shavings and crumbled cookies, sprinkles can add a playful and festive touch to your creations — perfect for kid creations!
Whichever way you choose to make your potato chip rice krispie treats just remember, it's a dessert, so run wild with it.