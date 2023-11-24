To Give New Life To Mushy, Frozen Asparagus, Reach For Your Air Fryer
Fresh, green, and crunchy, with a unique flavor, asparagus can be one of the most enticing and delicious vegetables. Unfortunately, it can lose some of these desirable qualities when frozen. While it's sometimes necessary (or preferable) to opt for frozen, there's no need to settle for mushy, unappealing spears. Your handy air fryer is all you'll need to bring new life and flavor to asparagus.
The technique is a breeze for anyone familiar with air fryers and how they work. Start by seasoning frozen asparagus with oil, salt, pepper, and any spices you desire. Then, add the asparagus to the air fryer basket and cook until it's fully defrosted and taken on a bit of crispness. Typically, this involves cooking for around 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, though cooks can adjust this for their desired texture.
As simple as this method may be, it has some advantages over other ways of cooking frozen asparagus. Because hot air constantly circulates around the asparagus (including underneath the cooking rack), moisture is quickly eliminated from the surface. This helps develop a crisp exterior without drying out the juicy center.
Quick, easy, and versatile
In addition, cooking asparagus in an air fryer is quick, usually taking less than 20 minutes, including prep and preheating. Most of that time is hands-off, allowing you to focus on other parts of your meal.
To perfect your dish, it's vital to keep a few key tips from our non-frozen air fryer roasted asparagus recipe in mind. For one, the spears mustn't sit on top of one another, as this will hinder the air circulation you need for the best results. About halfway through cooking, turn the asparagus to allow the other side to enjoy the benefits of the direct heat.
