To Give New Life To Mushy, Frozen Asparagus, Reach For Your Air Fryer

Fresh, green, and crunchy, with a unique flavor, asparagus can be one of the most enticing and delicious vegetables. Unfortunately, it can lose some of these desirable qualities when frozen. While it's sometimes necessary (or preferable) to opt for frozen, there's no need to settle for mushy, unappealing spears. Your handy air fryer is all you'll need to bring new life and flavor to asparagus.

The technique is a breeze for anyone familiar with air fryers and how they work. Start by seasoning frozen asparagus with oil, salt, pepper, and any spices you desire. Then, add the asparagus to the air fryer basket and cook until it's fully defrosted and taken on a bit of crispness. Typically, this involves cooking for around 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, though cooks can adjust this for their desired texture.

As simple as this method may be, it has some advantages over other ways of cooking frozen asparagus. Because hot air constantly circulates around the asparagus (including underneath the cooking rack), moisture is quickly eliminated from the surface. This helps develop a crisp exterior without drying out the juicy center.