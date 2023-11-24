Brownie Pinecones Will Get You Into The Holiday Spirit

Your dinner guests might not remember the holiday meal after the fact, but they'll certainly remember dessert. To that end, if you're preparing tasty treats over the holidays, you have to make sure your desserts not only taste delicious but are also a feast for the eyes. You could make pecan pie (the favorite holiday dessert of 24% of Mashed fans), or you switch it up and make brownie pinecones. Just as the name implies, these festive delights are brownies disguised as edible pinecones, and they scream holiday winter wonderland.

There are several variations of the brownie pinecone, but essentially, it's a baked brownie that's formed into a triangle or mound. Once the brownies are shaped after baking, they're decorated with Coco Pops, Kellog's Choco cereal, or simply chocolate pieces. Using cereal, in particular, gives the treats spiked edges and a brown color, making them nearly identical to pinecones. To make this dessert even more festive, you can dust powdered sugar on top to imitate freshly fallen snow. If that doesn't sound delicious enough, you can pour an easy caramel filling into the brownie, creating an oozing, molten center.