Popeyes Permanently Adds Chicken Wings To Its Menu

In Popeyes' ongoing quest to be the one-stop shop for everyone's fried chicken needs, the restaurant famous for its bone-in fried chicken and chicken tenders (before it was famous for its "war"-inciting chicken sandwich) announced in a press release shared with Mashed that it's now adding chicken wings to the menu in perpetuity, beginning on November 22. Described by the restaurant as "perfectly crisp" on the outside, yet tender and juicy on the inside, the hand-battered and breaded chicken wings are now available nationwide in five tasty flavors, including Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Ghost Pepper, and Sweet 'N Spicy.

If a couple of those flavors sound familiar, that's because the chain has previously released its chicken wings as a limited-edition menu item several times over the years, beginning with Popeyes Ghost Pepper wings in 2014. More recently, the restaurant celebrated the kickoff of 2023's football season with the August release of the limited-edition Sweet 'N Spicy wings.