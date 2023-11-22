Popeyes Permanently Adds Chicken Wings To Its Menu
In Popeyes' ongoing quest to be the one-stop shop for everyone's fried chicken needs, the restaurant famous for its bone-in fried chicken and chicken tenders (before it was famous for its "war"-inciting chicken sandwich) announced in a press release shared with Mashed that it's now adding chicken wings to the menu in perpetuity, beginning on November 22. Described by the restaurant as "perfectly crisp" on the outside, yet tender and juicy on the inside, the hand-battered and breaded chicken wings are now available nationwide in five tasty flavors, including Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Ghost Pepper, and Sweet 'N Spicy.
If a couple of those flavors sound familiar, that's because the chain has previously released its chicken wings as a limited-edition menu item several times over the years, beginning with Popeyes Ghost Pepper wings in 2014. More recently, the restaurant celebrated the kickoff of 2023's football season with the August release of the limited-edition Sweet 'N Spicy wings.
Popeyes wants to be everyone's number-one wing spot
Following the success of Popeyes' recently released Sweet 'N Spicy wings, which quickly became the chain's best-selling item since its fried chicken sandwich appeared in 2019, the restaurant announced that the wing flavor will now be a permanent fixture on the menu, alongside the fan-favorite Ghost Pepper wings. The Louisiana-based chain is also supplying its capsaicin-loving fans with a third spicy wing option: the Signature Hot flavor, which is tossed in a Cajun-spiced hot sauce. If spice isn't your thing, you might want to try the Honey BBQ wings, flavored with tamarind and molasses; or the Roasted Garlic Parmesan wings, which are coated in buttery, caramelized garlic and Parmesan and Asiago cheese.
To further cement itself as the public's go-to wing spot, Popeyes is leaving not-so-subtle reminders about its new offerings in the form of strategically placed billboards near competing wing restaurants, according to the press release. What's more, Popeyes is offering a free six-piece wing with a $10 purchase made through the Popeyes app or on its website starting November 27. To score the deal, fans must enter one of the following "DISScount" codes: STOPWINGS, NOTTHATWILD, OPENSUNDAY and ONLY1WINGFLVR.