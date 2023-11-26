Turn Frozen Ravioli Into A Delicious Lasagna

Lasagna is one of the most popular pasta dishes and also ranks as one of the top comfort foods as well. (Cheesy carbs for the win!) Still, as recipe developer Lindsay D. Mattison admits, "Unfortunately, it's not necessarily easy to make." She goes on to explain: "The long sheets of noodles require par-boiling and layering the different components can create a bit of a mess." Here, however, she's supplying a lasagna shortcut that can cut way down on the time you'll spend in the kitchen. While her simple five-ingredient lasagna recipe does take up to 45 minutes to bake, the oven time is all hands-off. As for the prep work, you can throw everything together in just a few minutes, including rounding up the handful of ingredients required.

The real secret to making this time-saving lasagna is using frozen ravioli, something that Mattison calls "a brilliant shortcut" since the ravioli are cheese-filled and can take the place of both noodles and ricotta. All you have to do is open the bag, too — there's no need to boil them since they'll soften often up as they cook in the sauce. If you'd like to experiment a bit, you can always add a different dimension to your lasagna by trying a variety of ravioli such as meat, spinach, or mushroom-filled.