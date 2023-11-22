The Type Of Dough Patti LaBelle Uses In Her Sweet Potato Pie

Patti LaBelle may be best known as a Grammy-award-winning singer and actress, but the 79-year-old has proven throughout her life that there's little she can't do. She also loves to cook and has released four cookbooks, featuring LaBelle's family Mac 'N' Cheese recipe, featuring a stick of butter and five different kinds of cheese, as well as the lobster-shrimp cakes that are a staple at her family's summer gatherings. But after a review of her Walmart sweet potato pie went viral, for a while that was all anybody wanted to talk about — or purchase.

"As I said in the introduction [of the "Desserts LaBelle" cookbook]...sweet potato pie is in my blood," LaBelle told Splendid Table. She also unveiled her newest twist on her classic sweet potato pie recipe, along with the ingredients she always uses.

It turns out that LaBelle's favorite pie dough recipe involves a very common and accessible ingredient: butter-flavored Crisco. "Some cooks make their dough with butter because they like the flavor, but it bakes into a more crumbly crust. For the flakiest pie crust, you need to use vegetable shortening (or lard, but that's another story because good slow-rendered lard is not that easy to find outside of farm country)," she said. "In my family, flaky is the name of the game."