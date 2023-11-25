If Your Copycat Cracker Barrel Dumplings Dough Is Too Dry, Just Add Milk

Cracker Barrel may be known as a breakfast chain and a darn good one, too – not only is it one of our top picks, but its breakfast food also rates highly with wrestling legend Chris Jericho and what's good enough for Le Champion is more than good enough for the rest of us mere mortals. Cracker Barrel does actually have lunch and dinner foods, too, one of them being a pretty decant chicken and dumplings. The dumplings are also available as a solo side, one that recipe developer Erin Johnson claims as "a family favorite comfort food." Her copycat Cracker Barrel dumplings, she says, "instantly take me back to family road trips with stops at Cracker Barrel."

Unlike many Asian and Eastern European-style dumplings, Cracker Barrel's (and these copycat ones) don't have any filling so they get both flavor and moisture from the chicken stock in which they're cooked. You still won't want the dough itself to be dry, though, since dry dough might not shape up or hold together like it's supposed to. If this dumpling dough does seem dry as you're stirring it up, Johnson advises adding a little bit of milk – she says a tablespoon ought to do it.