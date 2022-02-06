The Cracker Barrel Breakfast Chris Jericho Challenged 'Fast Foodies' To Recreate

Chris Jericho is the very model of a modern Renaissance man. He's primarily known as a pro wrestler, and according to an Instagram post by Jericho, he's at least a 37-time champion. He's a six-time WWF/WWE world champion (via the WWE website) and also a multi-title holder with WCW and ECW. At present, he's one of the biggest stars signed to AEW and is the company's first-ever world champion. He's also got a successful side gig going as the lead vocalist for Fozzy and has the distinction of having written his own entrance song. He knows how it feels to walk to the ring at an AEW show while thousands of fans serenade him by singing along to "Judas"(via YouTube). In addition to his dual career as a wrestling rock star, Jericho has also extended his talents to hosting a game show and appearing on "Dancing With the Stars."

Chris Jericho may be a man of many talents, but there is one thing he admits he's not so great at, that being cooking. He described his culinary expertise to PopCulture.com as "basically [a] lack of skills" but said he found the opportunity to do a cooking show to be "very intriguing, very interesting to me." Even though he doesn't cook, he does love to eat, so he was happy to appear on a recent episode of "Fast Foodies" – not as a contestant, but to judge how well the chefs recreated his favorite Cracker Barrel breakfast.