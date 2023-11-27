Mistakes You Didn't Realize You Were Making With Canned Pumpkin

Canned pumpkin is an incredible cooking ingredient that doesn't always get the love it deserves. It's packed with flavor, low in calories, and it's also one of the most nutritious veggies around, with nutrients like vitamins A, B1, B6, and C, plus copper, fiber, folate, and manganese — all of which should make it very popular.

So what's the problem with canned pumpkin — why doesn't it end up on more plates or in more recipes? The sad fact is that despite all the reasons we should be eating it, canned pumpkin can be a tricky ingredient to use. Sure, we know it's good for pies but many people don't know what else to do with it. It also has some quirks that can make using it tricky, especially if you aren't that familiar or haven't cooked with it much before. In other words, cooking with canned pumpkin can bring about a lot of mistakes and errors — things you might not have even realized you were doing!

Fortunately, we're here to help. Read on to uncover the 14 most common mistakes chefs and home cooks alike make with canned pumpkin, so you can start piling this wonder food on your plate — and using it in all your favorite recipes — with abandon.