Why You Should Pan Sear Steak Tips Before Cooking Them In The Oven
Steak tips may not be the most common cut of beef, but they're often a favorite among those who have tried them. One of the best ways to prepare them is in the oven. However, to make the most of your steak tips, they should take a quick trip in a hot pan before finishing in the oven.
After marinating, sear steak tips in a pan over high heat with a bit of neutral oil with a high smoke point, like vegetable or canola. To produce the best results, it's helpful to pat them dry first to remove any moisture, which can result in steam and prevent the formation of a crust.
While pan searing is crucial for creating the perfect steak tips, it's equally important not to overdo it. Limit the searing time to about a minute on each side at most. This is enough time to develop the ideal char — without fully cooking the meat. Afterward, they should only need five minutes or less in the oven to produce tender, perfectly cooked bites with a flavorful crust.
Steak tips are a versatile meal for all budgets
For those who aren't familiar with steak tips, they are small pieces of a cut of beef known as the sirloin flap, which is located near the flank in the bottom sirloin. The dish is rooted in New England cuisine, where you'll typically see it served in flavorful sauces based on gravy, steak sauce, or barbecue sauce. These days, steak tips are even served at IHOP – and are chef-approved, thanks to the deliciously vibrant flavors and substantial meal size.
However, if you're looking for a deliciously simple way to enjoy this dish at home, keep a few things in mind before you get started. First, steak tips are an excellent choice for marinating before cooking, as their high ratio of surface area to interior allows them to take on as much flavor as possible. In addition, the oven cooking we mentioned above isn't the only option for incredibly flavorful results. Try our easy beef tips recipe, which simmers the meat on the stove in a rich sauce of red wine, butter, beef broth, and spices — but only after searing them first.