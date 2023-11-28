Why You Should Pan Sear Steak Tips Before Cooking Them In The Oven

Steak tips may not be the most common cut of beef, but they're often a favorite among those who have tried them. One of the best ways to prepare them is in the oven. However, to make the most of your steak tips, they should take a quick trip in a hot pan before finishing in the oven.

After marinating, sear steak tips in a pan over high heat with a bit of neutral oil with a high smoke point, like vegetable or canola. To produce the best results, it's helpful to pat them dry first to remove any moisture, which can result in steam and prevent the formation of a crust.

While pan searing is crucial for creating the perfect steak tips, it's equally important not to overdo it. Limit the searing time to about a minute on each side at most. This is enough time to develop the ideal char — without fully cooking the meat. Afterward, they should only need five minutes or less in the oven to produce tender, perfectly cooked bites with a flavorful crust.