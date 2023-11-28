Wendy's Baconator Is Getting A Pretzel Bun Upgrade
The Baconator, one of the most popular menu items at Wendy's, now has a new variant that bacon and pretzel fans alike might want to try. According to a press release, Wendy's has announced a limited-time Pretzel Baconator that puts a bready twist on the classic burger.
This meaty menu item features ½ pound of beef and six slices of Applewood smoked bacon. The meats are topped with melty American cheese and garnished with ketchup and mayonnaise. The blueprint of the Pretzel Baconator is exactly the same as a classic Baconator — the only difference lies in the two pretzel buns taking the place of Wendy's standard premium buns. For those curious if it's worth a try, Michael Palan wrote in The Daily Meal that the pretzel bun is soft and buttery and called the burger "an improvement on the original."
If ordering delivery is your thing, Uber Eats and Wendy's have a deal that gets customers the Pretzel Baconator for free with a purchase of $20 or more. These savings are available between November 29 and December 3; otherwise, the Pretzel Baconator will set you back around $10.85, depending on location, making this burger one of Wendy's more expensive offerings.
The pretzel bun has a history at Wendy's
Wendy's introduced the Baconator to its menu back in 2007 with much success. This burger alone racked up $68 million in sales by the time the chain released a spin-off one year later: the Spicy Baconator. Although this spicy sandwich didn't live up to its predecessor's success, other limited-time burgers have had bright moments in Wendy's spotlight.
In fact, the Pretzel Baconator isn't the first pretzel burger to land on the restaurant's menu. Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger is a fan favorite that has returned a few times over the years, the first being the introduction of the pretzel bun in 2013, and the latest (thus far) being in 2022. Although this Pub Cheeseburger also featured bacon, it's not a Baconator and featured toppings like beer cheese sauce, crispy onions, and pickles. Today, the pretzel bun has returned once again for fans to enjoy, this time on the classic Baconator.
Static Media owns and operates Mashed and Daily Meal.