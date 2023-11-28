Wendy's Baconator Is Getting A Pretzel Bun Upgrade

The Baconator, one of the most popular menu items at Wendy's, now has a new variant that bacon and pretzel fans alike might want to try. According to a press release, Wendy's has announced a limited-time Pretzel Baconator that puts a bready twist on the classic burger.

This meaty menu item features ½ pound of beef and six slices of Applewood smoked bacon. The meats are topped with melty American cheese and garnished with ketchup and mayonnaise. The blueprint of the Pretzel Baconator is exactly the same as a classic Baconator — the only difference lies in the two pretzel buns taking the place of Wendy's standard premium buns. For those curious if it's worth a try, Michael Palan wrote in The Daily Meal that the pretzel bun is soft and buttery and called the burger "an improvement on the original."

If ordering delivery is your thing, Uber Eats and Wendy's have a deal that gets customers the Pretzel Baconator for free with a purchase of $20 or more. These savings are available between November 29 and December 3; otherwise, the Pretzel Baconator will set you back around $10.85, depending on location, making this burger one of Wendy's more expensive offerings.