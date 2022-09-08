The Fan-Favorite Burger That's Finally Returning To Wendy's

Ever since it first opened its doors in Columbus, Ohio back in 1969, Wendy's has been famous for its square-shaped, fresh and never frozen burgers (per Wendy's). That, plus its famous baked potatoes, hearty chili, and Frostys have set it apart from other fast-food chains like McDonald's or Burger King. Over the years, the Wendy's menu has grown to include a variety of other offerings, from spicy chicken nuggets to southwest avocado salad.

While the OG burger remains one of the most popular orders, you can also opt for something a little fancier, like the Baconator layered with strips of bacon or the massive Dave's Triple. And now, there's a new burger to add to the line-up: the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger. As part of Wendy's just-released "Made to Crave" menu, the gourmet sandwich is coming back to the fast-food chain after it was taken off the menu last year (via PR Newswire). Here's what you need to know about the eagerly awaited cheeseburger.