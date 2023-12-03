Kiviaq: The Traditional Inuit Dish That Stuffs Hundreds Of Birds Into A Seal

Kiviaq is the kind of dish where you can't really pinpoint exactly who started making it and when, although seems to date back for several centuries if not millennia (the Inuit have been fermenting meat for thousands of years). What we do know, or can at least speculate with a fair amount of certainty, is why kiviaq came to be. The little auks are only abundant during the warmer months, at which time it's possible to catch thousands of them. One can only eat so many before the birds start to spoil, however, but fermentation is an effective method of preservation.

Yet another reason why the Inuit may have come up with a dish like kiviaq is for the nutritional benefits. Fermenting meat makes it easier to digest, and it can also deliver more concentrated doses of nutrients. What's more, fermentation allows the entire auk to be eaten, stomach contents and all. Historically, the Inuit diet has been primarily meat-based, so getting these second-hand nutrients is an important bonus, even if little auks are also carnivores who live off crustaceans. Still, neither fish nor fowl nor any other animal is readily available in Greenland in the wintertime, nor is it safe to go out hunting in the land of the midday gloom (that midnight sun thing comes at the opposite end of the year). As a result, kiviaq may have been quite literally a lifesaver in times gone by.