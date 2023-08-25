Before You Throw Out That Undercooked Rice, Try Rehydrating It

Despie its simplicity, cooking rice to perfection can sometimes be ridiculously hard. When it is overcooked, the rice gets a bit gummy from the starches, and it clumps together. While some people like this consistency, you can fix it by leaving it uncovered to cook a little longer, getting rid of some of that excess moisture. You can also rinse and heat the rice in an oven at 350 degrees to dry it out just a little.

Undercooked rice is hard. It is not a satisfying texture, for rice at least. If you've erred on this side of the scale, it's not pleasant (or wise) to eat the results, but that doesn't mean you have to throw your crunchy rice in the trash. You can usually fix it simply by rehydrating the rice, which is easily done by adding a quarter cup of water to your pot, sealing the lid, and cooking over low heat. If this does not solve the problem after a few minutes, repeat.