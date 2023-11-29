Mark Cuban Is Throwing In The Towel After Shark Tank Season 16
Mark Cuban, the renowned billionaire businessman, serial investor, and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has recently revealed his decision to bid farewell to the hit reality show "Shark Tank" after the conclusion of its upcoming 16th season. The announcement came during Episode 207 of the Showtime Basketball podcast "All the Smoke," hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. In the interview, Cuban shared, "Next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year, so I got one more year to go." While the impending departure has been disclosed by Cuban himself, ABC, the network airing "Shark Tank," has yet to confirm this change.
Cuban's association with "Shark Tank" dates back to its early days. Before becoming a regular "Shark," Cuban had previously appeared as a guest investor in the show's second season. Over the years, the magnate has become one of the most recognizable and influential figures on the panel, contributing not only with his financial expertise but also with his charismatic, assertive, and candid disposition.
Mark Cuban's colossal impact as a Shark
Throughout his tenure on "Shark Tank," Mark Cuban has made strategic investments in hundreds of companies. In Season 6, Cuban invested in Bottle Breacher, a veteran-owned and -operated business known for creating custom bottle openers made from bullet casings. He also offered to invest $500,000 for 6% equity with meal kit service Plated in Season 5 and $400,000 for 20% equity with ready-to-eat soup brand Proper Goodin Season 13, although the deals ultimately didn't go through. During the episode, Cuban proudly gives a shout-out to Beatbox Beverages, a "portable party punch" company in which he invested $1 million for a 33% stake.
As Cuban prepares to conclude his tenure on "Shark Tank," fans of the show can reflect on the significant impact he has made, not only as a savvy investor but also as a dynamic and influential personality shaping the entrepreneurial landscape of the series. "It's time. I love ['Shark Tank'] because it sends the message that the American dream is alive and well," the mogul shared.