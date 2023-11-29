Mark Cuban Is Throwing In The Towel After Shark Tank Season 16

Mark Cuban, the renowned billionaire businessman, serial investor, and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has recently revealed his decision to bid farewell to the hit reality show "Shark Tank" after the conclusion of its upcoming 16th season. The announcement came during Episode 207 of the Showtime Basketball podcast "All the Smoke," hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. In the interview, Cuban shared, "Next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year, so I got one more year to go." While the impending departure has been disclosed by Cuban himself, ABC, the network airing "Shark Tank," has yet to confirm this change.

Cuban's association with "Shark Tank" dates back to its early days. Before becoming a regular "Shark," Cuban had previously appeared as a guest investor in the show's second season. Over the years, the magnate has become one of the most recognizable and influential figures on the panel, contributing not only with his financial expertise but also with his charismatic, assertive, and candid disposition.