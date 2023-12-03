Cheetos Are The Texture Upgrade Your Brussels Sprouts Need

Anyone who's cooked or eaten Brussels sprouts knows that, without the proper cooking techniques and the right accompaniments, they can be mushy and not-so-delicious. Luckily, methods for cooking your Brussels sprouts to perfection abound, thanks to the vegetable's growing popularity. This has prompted many home cooks to learn the secrets to a better sprout. However, if you're still looking for ways to level up your Brussels sprouts beyond adding the basic and often-relied-upon chopped bacon, there's a new idea making the rounds that you can try: Just add Cheetos.

While you might not think to pair your favorite snack with your favorite vegetable, this combination works surprisingly well. Cheetos, when crumbled and added to your sprouts, provide the ideal crunchy texture, and their cheesy flavor complements the sprouts wonderfully. This should hardly be surprising, given the number of recipes that encourage you to cover your Brussels sprouts in cheese or bake them in a cheese-based sauce, like a gratin.