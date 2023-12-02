Why You Should Start Using Japanese Milk Bread On Your Egg Salad Sandwich

What's not to love about a Japanese egg salad sandwich? Creamy, yolky eggs meet fluffy and slightly sweet bread in this Japanese snack staple. It's a simple egg sandwich, yet somehow it sets itself apart from others across the globe. It's called tamago sando in the Japanese language, which literally means egg sandwich, and many believe that Japan makes this sandwich better than anywhere else. For example, the Japanese 7-Eleven egg sandwich has gained quite a bit of fame online. A few factors, like milk bread, can explain why.

To be made correctly, a tamago sando requires Japanese ingredients. Creamy Kewpie mayo and high-quality eggs give the egg salad an unfair advantage, but this Japanese sando wouldn't be the same without shokupan. Shokupan is a type of sandwich bread that originates from Japan, although you may be able to find it at a bakery near you thanks to its rising popularity. Shokupan is more commonly referred to as milk bread. It may look like any other white loaf, but its subtle flavor and pillowy texture are off-the-charts delicious, and taste even better with some egg salad. If you're lucky enough to have access to a Japanese bakery with shokupan, go ahead and try it — you might never turn back.