The 7-Eleven Egg Salad Sandwich That Can Only Be Found In Japan

An egg salad sandwich may be one of the most mundane lunch foods imaginable. However, Japanese 7-Eleven has transformed the humdrum sandwich into an object of wonder.

Egg salad sandwiches are an unexpected hit from Japanese convenience stores or "konbini," like 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, and Lawson, which are known to be nicer than their American counterparts. Despite the sandwich's simple ingredients — mayo, egg, seasoning, and bread — customers love the tangy, umami-rich flavor of the filling and the cloudlike white bread. Japanese mayonnaise, or Kewpie mayo, is behind the texture and flavor of the egg salad itself, known to be an umami-heavy secret weapon in many recipes. Likewise, Japanese bread is known to be softer and fluffier.

In a TikTok video, a man tries the Egg Salad Sando — also known as the Tamago Sando — from 7-Eleven and calls it "the most beautiful sandwich in the whole world" and "the bite [he's] been missing most from Japan." Showing off the sandwich in the video, he raves about its texture, describing the extra-soft and fluffy Japanese milk bread. The TikToker also praises the egg salad itself as having "nice little chunky bits," a good amount of mayonnaise, plus a subtle layer of sweetness.