What's Easier Than Baking Mini Pies? Decorating Cupcakes To Look Like Them

From mini apple pies to mini chicken pot pies, the art of the shrunken pie is more popular than ever, and for good reason. Why cut yourself a big, gooey slice of pie when you could simply pick one up and eat it in just a few bites? One way of embracing the mini pie trend is much easier to make and less messy to eat than others, but it's equally delicious. Any dessert fan knows that cupcakes can be made to look like pretty much anything, but decorating them to look like mini pies is surprisingly easy. All that's required is plenty of icing and some basic piping skills.

You can use any cake as the base for your mini pie cupcake, but of course, an on-theme flavor is preferred. Next, you'll need to color a batch of icing for your filling (i.e., red for cherries, orange for pumpkin, etc.) and another for your crust. Set aside a piping bag with three piping tips: a large, round tip; a flower or star tip; and a basketweave tip, aka the flat one that looks like a straight line. From there, you can start prepping your mini pie cupcakes, even if this is your first foray into fancy frosting.