Mini Chicken Pot Pies Bring The Comfort Food Meal To Snack Time

Chicken pot pie is often touted as a wholesome, homestyle meal. In fact, its popularity has been seen throughout history, with roots going back to the Roman Empire. Over the years, the pot pie also gained traction with different varieties and meats, particularly during Elizabeth I's reign in 16th century Britain. By the time the first American cookbook was published in 1796, several variations of the pot pie were included.

Due to the hearty, filling, and well-balanced nature of this dish, it became a household staple by the 1950s, and the first frozen versions of chicken pot pie were released in 1951. As demand for the product grew, the freezer section in grocery stores became filled with boxes of the food stuff. Interestingly, frozen pot pies are almost always single servings, designed to provide a quick meal for people at the end of a long day. However, making an even smaller version actually gives it incredible snack-time potential.

Finding a healthy pick-me-up to enjoy in the midst of your daily responsibilities is not always easy — or tasty. Many prepackaged foods like granola bars or crackers lose their excitement over time, and veggies aren't overly satiating. However, it often takes up too much time to craft a balanced snack from scratch each day. This is where snack prepping comes into play. Fortunately, turning a comfort food like chicken pot pie into a smaller snack version is a simple but genius option.