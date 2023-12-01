Costco's New Mousse Dessert Is A Chocolate Lover's Paradise
Every once in a while, Costco drops a few particularly tempting new goodies from its brand Kirkland Signature. The bulk chain has sold myriad mousse-based items in the past, like Costco's Belgian Chocolate Mouse Cups and its own mousse mix, and now it's offering packs of Chocolate Mousse Desserts for customers to enjoy. The treats have appeared just in time for the holiday season, and each pack comes with six single servings — just the thing for chocolate lovers to try after a hearty Christmas feast. The product's title is somewhat vague, so here's what you can expect upon purchasing a pack at Costco for $9.99.
Shaped like small, round cakes, Costco's Chocolate Mousse Desserts are made in Belgium, according to the packaging, and feature three distinct tiers of chocolate. The filling is a semi-sweet, fluffy mousse that sits on a crunchy cookie base, which is covered in a coating of silky chocolate ganache. To top it off, shavings of dark chocolate are sprinkled on the surface, giving each one an even fancier edge.
Costco shoppers are divided on these treats' texture
A pack of Costco's Chocolate Mousse Desserts appeared on the @costcobuys Instagram account on November 29, when the creator showcased a pack on camera. According to the comments, shoppers who have tried them are torn. If you love all things chocolate, eating one will be the opposite of a problem. But some were thankful the treats were separated into small portions, as the texture was less than ideal. "These are so good!" one user exclaimed, while another mentioned, "The chocolate flavor is nice, but the mousse is too bouncy and not creamy enough."
Elsewhere online, the Costco subreddit was also buzzing about the new dessert and reporting back on their taste tests. One comment in the thread seemed to second the texture issue, saying the mousse had more of a marshmallow mouthfeel but that the chocolate was tasty. Another user suggested microwaving it for a few seconds to make the texture a bit more melt-in-your-mouth. If you happen to pick up a package of these treats, be prepared for them to go all out on the heavy chocolate flavors. In the end, if they ultimately don't hit the mark for you, at least it's the season of giving.