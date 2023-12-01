Costco's New Mousse Dessert Is A Chocolate Lover's Paradise

A pack of Costco's Chocolate Mousse Desserts appeared on the @costcobuys Instagram account on November 29, when the creator showcased a pack on camera. According to the comments, shoppers who have tried them are torn. If you love all things chocolate, eating one will be the opposite of a problem. But some were thankful the treats were separated into small portions, as the texture was less than ideal. "These are so good!" one user exclaimed, while another mentioned, "The chocolate flavor is nice, but the mousse is too bouncy and not creamy enough."

Elsewhere online, the Costco subreddit was also buzzing about the new dessert and reporting back on their taste tests. One comment in the thread seemed to second the texture issue, saying the mousse had more of a marshmallow mouthfeel but that the chocolate was tasty. Another user suggested microwaving it for a few seconds to make the texture a bit more melt-in-your-mouth. If you happen to pick up a package of these treats, be prepared for them to go all out on the heavy chocolate flavors. In the end, if they ultimately don't hit the mark for you, at least it's the season of giving.