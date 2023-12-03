Easily Add A Homemade Touch To Chicken Tortilla Soup With An Air Fryer

Chicken tortilla soup is not only comforting on a cold winter's night; it's filling, delicious, and easy to make as well. A classic chicken tortilla soup recipe features chicken breast, corn, black beans, crushed tomatoes, chicken broth, and spices. The result is a smokey, slightly spicy soup bursting with flavor. Unlike many other soups that don't have much textural variation, chicken tortilla soup usually comes with crispy tortilla strips. The strips add a much-needed crunch while also adding flavor. The soup is simple to make with store-bought ingredients. Still, you'll want to make your tortilla strips yourself.

While you can use flour tortillas to make tortilla strips, we recommend corn tortillas instead. Luckily, tortilla strips are easy to make at home with an air fryer. All you need to make air fryer tortilla strips is your favorite brand of corn tortillas. Simply slice them into thin strips and toss them in a bowl with olive oil or avocado oil. Once the strips have a generous oil coating, they go into an air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 7-9 minutes. The air fryer fries the tortilla strips to a crisp, golden brown without the splattering, oily mess. Don't forget a generous sprinkling of salt to bring out the flavor.