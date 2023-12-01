Bud Light Is Sending 25 Fans To Super Bowl 58 — Here's How To Score Tickets

Getting Super Bowl tickets is notoriously difficult. Traditionally, the NFL allocates a certain number of tickets for each team to distribute to its season pass holders, and the two teams facing off in the Super Bowl are allocated a much higher percentage of these tickets. The catch is that these tickets' recipients are selected at random. If chosen, fans get the opportunity to buy the tickets at face value, which in recent years has been close to $1,000.

NFL sponsor Bud Light has teamed up with some Hall of Fame players to give fans a chance to attend the game, whether or not they're season pass holders. According to info shared with Mashed, fans aged 21 and up can enter Bud Light's biggest Super Bowl ticket giveaway via a simple sign-up on the company's website, no purchase necessary. Although there are only 25 winners, fans can boost their chances by posting about the giveaway on social media and inviting more friends to enter. Actions such as these accumulate more "entries" for participating fans, and they can check back in each week for opportunities to keep these points coming. The giveaway entry period runs from December 1 to February 11.