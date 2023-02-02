Miles Teller Dances To Hold Music In Bud Light's New Super Bowl LVII Ad

The Super Bowl truly offers something for everyone. Football fans rejoice in the athletic portion of the event, of course. Foodies can revel in their favorite snacks, and music lovers look forward to the halftime show. But one element of the Super Bowl is universally loved by all of the above — the commercials. After all, the most memorable Super Bowl commercials occupy an average of 50 minutes of the entire affair, according to MToolbox.

This year, Bud Light is looking at Super Bowl LVII as an opportunity to reveal its new campaign, per a press release. The brand, which is the official beer sponsor of the NFL, wants to impact customers in a different way, ultimately conveying the message that Bud Light is, "Easy to drink, easy to enjoy."

The new campaign is doing this by returning to this mission, which was established 41 years ago. On top of this marketing revamp, Bud Light has debuted a new commercial starring a celebrity couple that spends the time they're portrayed on screen soaking up joy in a mundane moment.