Hot Cocoa Bombs, Ranked From Worst To Best

Hot chocolate is the ultimate holiday drink. Curling up with a hot mug of molten chocolate excites multiple senses and transports a person to a cozy fireside mindset. Making hot chocolate at home is easy, especially with the abundance of powdered hot chocolate mixes available in local grocery stores. Still, if you want something with a bit more pizzazz to brighten up a cold winter day, you may reach for a hot chocolate bomb.

Typically, hot chocolate bombs are made of a chocolate shell with cocoa powder inside and often marshmallows or something else to jazz the bomb up. This means you can have hot chocolate with both melted chocolate and cocoa powder—a two-for-one chocolate experience. While the most common shape is a ball, they can also come in fun designs.

The idea behind hot cocoa bombs is excellent, but in practice, uneven melting and subpar ingredients can lead to a lackluster experience. We tried hot cocoa bombs from top national retailers to find which ones will bring you joy this season.