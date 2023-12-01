Eggnog Vs Hot Chocolate: Which Is The Ultimate Holiday Drink?

Let's be honest: The best part of the holidays is all the delicious food that we get to eat. Between November and the end of December, there are a plethora of holidays for different religions and cultures, like Yule, Diwali, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and the New Year. Each has unique traditions and foods that go with them.

To encompass all of this, we have the broadly defined holiday season, which has come to mean that time of year when almost everyone is celebrating something. With that has come food and drinks that have become associated with this festive season. Much like pumpkin spice has come to dominate fall, the warm drinks eggnog and hot chocolate arrive every year around this time. The two may come as seasonal favorites, but they are not equals. One drink is the superior holiday beverage of the two. We set out to find which one reigns supreme.