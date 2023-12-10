For The Best Cocktail Experience, Give Your Glass A Chill

Have you ever ordered an expensive cocktail from a bar or restaurant only to be underwhelmed by the drinking experience? The nice thing about mixing your cocktails at home is how much control you have in making sure your drink is exactly how you want it; the bad thing is there are many ways you could ruin a cocktail, even when you think you're doing everything right. You may not be fussed about things like not having the perfect glassware or being unable to create a superfluous smokey effect, but something as small as temperature control can make or break a good cocktail. That goes for the glass as much as it does for the drink.

A chilled glass is perfect for slowing heat transfer into your cocktail. If you're drinking something containing ice, it's a race against time to enjoy your drink at maximum flavor before it gets diluted. If you're drinking your cocktail neat and it was merely chilled with ice while mixing, it will warm up quickly as it sits in a room-temperature glass, which can negatively impact its flavor. Chilled glassware is one of the simplest antidotes to these problems, and the easiest way to achieve this is by putting your glass in the fridge or freezer (depending on how frosty you want it) at least 30 minutes — but preferably an hour or more — beforehand and taking it out when you're ready to pour your drink.