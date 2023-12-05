14 Tips To Create Gourmet Mince Pies For The Festive Season

You can make so many perfect pies without shortcrust, and mince pies are in that mix. Give these sweet treats a light, flaky texture by using puff pastry instead. Cut circles into the rolled-out dough. Add mincemeat in the center, not touching the edges. Add another dough circle on top and seal with water. Sprinkle sugar on top and make cuts so the steam escapes. If you don't want as much pastry, add the bottom circles to a cake tin with the filling. Top with a star-shaped piece of dough. Brush beaten egg on top and sprinkle on demerara sugar.

Another cool idea is to cut squares of puff pastry and mark out a circle in the middle with a knife. Add mincemeat to the circle and brush the rest of the pastry with egg. This border rises, keeping the filling inside. Finish with chopped nuts and a dusting of icing sugar. Turn a puff pastry square into a star by cutting from each corner toward the center. Don't cut all the way so that you can add a spoonful of mincemeat in the middle. Fold the pastry up from each cut corner to meet at the top, leaving half of each of the sides still flat. The effect will be to cover some of the filling but not all of it. Glaze with egg, bake, and powder with icing sugar.