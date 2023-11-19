Bake 27 Perfect Pies Without Shortcrust Pastry

A good shortcrust pastry is marvelous, whether you want to make a sweet apricot pie or a meat pie. However, whether you're creating a dessert or savory dish, there are plenty of other different pastries and crusts that you can use that may add to the taste. A cookie crust is perfect for creamy, after-dinner fillings. Puff pastry is incredible with a rich gravy. And phyllo pastry is light yet buttery and ideal for Greek-inspired dishes. You can make a crust out of crackers, and you might want a few biscuits bobbing on the top as well, or even a doughy Southern-style carb.

There are so many textures and flavors, crusts, and pie lids to try that don't require you to make any pastry at all. That means no sifting flour and getting it everywhere or rubbing in butter to create the dough. You can make perfect pies without shortcrust pastry by trying the recipes below.