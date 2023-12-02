December Aldi Finds To Fill Your Holiday Party With Festive Cheer
It's the holiday season, and grocery chains are finding ways to help customers celebrate during one of the most exciting times of the year. Aldi knows a thing or two about seasonal fare. The supermarket chain gave us an early holiday gift in the form of festive hard seltzers, as well as, of course, its popular advent calendars. And, now that December has arrived, it has plenty more in store aimed at making shoppers happy to come back all holiday season long.
So, grab your grocery list, and check it twice. Starting December 6, there are plenty of treats heading to Aldi shelves. Whether you're in search of a Secret Santa gift that abides by the budget, a treat to serve at your holiday party, or just a drink to sip on while wrapping gifts, you don't need to send a wish list to the North Pole. Aldi's got plenty of options heading your way.
Holiday Brownies
Most of us can agree that brownies are delicious all year round. So, why not add a bit of holiday spirit to this beloved treat? Aldi's got you covered with its Holiday Fudge Iced Brownies with Green and Red Icing. The brownies will be available starting on December 6, and you can score a container of eight pre-cut, festively iced brownies for just $4.29.
Nature's Nectar Wassail Punch
For a spicy and sweet toast to a happy holiday that sounds like it's straight out of "A Christmas Carol," Aldi has a beverage to fill your cup. Nature's Nectar Wassail Punch is billed as spicy and fruity and will be available for just $2.99 per bottle starting December 6.
Southern Grove Holiday Nut Packs
Southern Grove Holiday Nut Packs could bring flavor and protein to a holiday party. The nut packs come in savory and sweet varieties. The savory nut trio contains rosemary almonds, a preferred nut blend, and a savory snack mix. The sweet trio has dark chocolate-covered almonds, peppermint-flavored almonds, and honey-glazed pecans. Both packs will be available starting on December 6 for $9.99 each.
State of Brewing Barrel Aged Stout
There's no better time than December to drink and be merry. And, Aldi is providing a way to do it for dark beer drinkers with a warming sip of the State of Brewing Barrel Aged Stout. A four-pack of the full-bodied brew runs for $11.99 starting December 6.
Specially Selected Mini Cinnamon Swirl Pastries
Cinnamon is the perfect flavor for the holidays. Specially Selected Mini Cinnamon Swirl Pastries have that flavor and none of the prep that comes with making a sweet, spicy treat yourself. These flaky pastries are ready to pop in the oven. Customers can grab a pack of eight for $4.99 starting on December 6.
Huntington Home 3 Pack Mini Candle Tins
For many of us, this time of year feels like the season of eating, and let's be real — it kind of is. But, more importantly, it's the season of giving. And, a Huntington Home 3-pack of Mini Candle Tins can serve as a gift no matter what the recipient is hungry for. A three-pack will sell for $5.99 starting on December 6.
Holiday Magic 5 Days of Dry Red Wine
We'll all enjoy plenty of sweets this season, but when it comes to wine, some of us prefer things on the drier side. For $19.99, customers will be able to buy a box containing Aldino Red Blend, D Minor Cabernet Sauvignon, Tree Top Hill Merlot, a Misuto Cabernet Sauvignon, and a Spanish Vinelife Cabernet Sauvignon. They hail from such places as Portugal, France, and Spain. Starting on December 6, you can try a different mini bottle of wine for five days, and you may even find your new favorite.
Holiday Magic 5 Days of Sweet Red Wine
Perhaps, instead, you like your wine as sweet as your treats. In that case, you, too, are in luck. Shoppers can snag mini bottles of sweet red wines hoping to find their perfect type. The sweet variety also comes out on December 6 for just $19.99 per box.
Reggano Christmas Shaped Pasta
If you want to get into the holiday spirit with everything you do, you simply can't forget about your pasta. Reggano Christmas Shaped Pasta is a bag of macaroni shaped like Santa, his sleigh, reindeer, and more. The item costs just $2.69 and will be available starting December 6.
Benner Holiday Teas
When the weather gets chilly, there's nothing like a warm cup of tea. So, why not serve yours with some holiday spirit mixed in? Benner Holiday Teas will be available starting December 6 for just $2.39 per box of 20 tea bags. Flavors include Sugar Cookie Tea, Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea, and Candy Cane Herbal Tea.
Crofton Holiday Wood Board
Perhaps you've been scratching your head for the perfect gift for your upcoming White Elephant, or you're looking for someplace to serve your holiday charcuterie. Either way, the Crofton Holiday Wood Board might be the answer. For $9.99, you can get a Christmas Tree or Reindeer-printed board starting on December 13.
Bake Shop Gingerbread Cookie Sandwich
Gingerbread is the quintessential Christmas cookie. But have you tried two at once with a cream cheese filling? Well, you may have tried the Bake Shop Bakery sandwich cookies for other occasions, and it's got a holiday option, too. A pack of Bake Shop Gingerbread Cookie Sandwiches filled with cream cheese filling will sell for $4.79 starting December 13.
Specially Selected Cold Smoked Salmon Trio
Do you enjoy your holidays a bit more salty than sweet? You can add to your hors d'oeuvres or revamp your holiday brunch bagels with some smoked salmon. You can grab the Specially Selected Cold Smoked Salmon Trio, which includes red wine, old-fashioned, and mojito-flavored salmon for $12.99. Shoppers can get them just in time for Christmas on December 20.
Choceur Assorted NYE Chocolates
Whether you're attending a New Year's Eve party this year, hosting your own, or ringing in the New Year in your coziest PJs at home, you're gonna need treats. Choceur Assorted NYE Chocolates are a strong choice: Belgian chocolates that are pretty and of course, champagne bottle-shaped. You can get a box for $4.49 starting on December 13.