11 Chain Restaurant Fettuccine Alfredo Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

As simple as its sumptuous, fettuccine Alfredo is a staple at many Italian-American restaurants. The standard version of the dish contains just three basic ingredients: fettuccine pasta, Parmesan cheese, and butter. Flat and thick, fettuccine makes the perfect base for holding the rich sauce that combines the creamy and smooth texture of butter with crumbly Parmesan. The pasta's al dente texture is crucial, here, leaving the dish with a slight chewiness that adds to the overall experience.

Fettuccine Alfredo was first made in Rome in 1908 by Alfredo di Lelio. Alfredo created the dish for his wife who struggled with her appetite following childbirth. The story goes that the dish gained popularity in the U.S. in the 1920s after two recently-married Hollywood personalities, Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford, tried it at Alfredo's restaurant. They were so impressed that they spoke of it upon their return to America. Their endorsement helped to popularize fettuccine Alfredo in the U.S., where it became a staple of Italian-American cuisine.

Today, fettuccine Alfredo features on the menus of many chain restaurants in the U.S. While the core of the dish remains the same, it has been adapted to suit a variety of tastes at different spots. Not sure where to get your fettuccine Alfredo? Take a look at our ranking of chain restaurant takes on the dish, as rated by customers.