Pumpkin Seed Granola Recipe
Satisfy all your breakfast needs with the sweet and crunchy indulgence of our pumpkin seed granola. This delicious blend of wholesome ingredients is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and it's sure to elevate your breakfast game! Packed with the goodness of oats, crunchy pecans, and nutrient-rich pumpkin seeds, this granola recipe has the perfect combination of flavors and textures.
With making your own granola at home comes the joy of filling your kitchen with the sweet aromas of toasty nuts and seeds. In this recipe, we use a mixture of spices and agave syrup to sweeten, along with splashes of fragrant vanilla extract and nourishing coconut oil, ensuring that every cluster of granola is a delicious bite of sweet and spiced perfection. Plump raisins also add an extra burst of natural sweetness and chewiness to the mix. This recipe is not only super easy to prep, but also perfect for making in a big batch and enjoying throughout the week with all your favorite toppings.
What ingredients will I need for this pumpkin seed granola?
For the base of this deliciously crunchy granola, you'll first need some oats. These are mixed together with chopped pecans, pumpkin seeds, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, and ground nutmeg. For the wet ingredients, you'll need to mix some melted coconut oil with agave syrup and vanilla extract. Once poured over the dry ingredients, mixed well, and baked to perfection, a final scattering of raisins is added to the mix before storing.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 300 F.
Step 2: Chop the pecans
Add pecans to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until chopped.
Step 3: Mix the dry ingredients
Stir chopped pecans, oats, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg together in a large mixing bowl.
Step 4: Mix the wet ingredients
In a separate medium bowl, stir together the coconut oil, agave syrup, and vanilla extract.
Step 5: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Pour coconut oil mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients and mix well.
Step 6: Spread out onto baking sheets
Spread granola mixture in an even layer onto 2 parchment-lined baking sheets.
Step 7: Bake
Bake for 45 minutes, stirring the granola every 15 minutes.
Step 8: Add the raisins and let cool
Remove the granola from the oven, scatter raisins on top, and leave to cool completely.
Step 9: Store until ready to serve
Serve or store, covered, until ready to use.
What should I eat with pumpkin seed granola?
This granola makes a great accompaniment to a range of fruits, milks, and yogurts. Our favorite way to enjoy it is with a good dollop of Greek yogurt and a scattering of raspberries and blueberries. You can even add an extra drizzle of agave syrup or honey to add some extra sweetness if desired. The smooth and creamy yogurt works wonderfully alongside the crunchy, spiced granola and slightly tart berries.
If you're a fan of plant-based alternatives, try our pumpkin seed granola with almond or coconut milk. The subtle nuttiness of these milk options can add an extra layer of flavor to the granola experience. Another great option is to scatter a handful of granola over a smoothie or homemade acai bowl, adding a little satisfying crunch while easily keeping everything vegan-friendly. Whether you prefer the classic combinations or want to experiment with more creative pairings, this pumpkin seed granola is a super versatile recipe that's easy to make and ready to effortlessly enhance any breakfast or snack.
What are the health benefits of pumpkin seed granola?
This granola isn't just a treat for your taste buds — it also contains a wholesome blend of ingredients that bring plenty of health benefits to your breakfast table. Packed with fiber-rich oats, this granola provides sustained energy and promotes digestive health, keeping you fueled and satisfied throughout the day.
The stars of the recipe, pumpkin seeds, introduce a plethora of nutrients, including magnesium, iron, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. These seeds are known to support heart health, boost immunity, and contribute to overall well-being. Combined with the healthy fats from coconut oil and the natural sweetness of agave syrup, our granola strikes the perfect balance between indulgent and nourishing.
Featuring crunchy pecans as well, this granola offers a dose of antioxidants and essential minerals, contributing to brain health and maintaining bone strength. Finally, the aromatic blend of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg not only enhances the flavor profile, but also adds anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits to this delightful breakfast recipe.
Can I use pepitas for this pumpkin seed granola?
Absolutely! The terms pumpkin seed and pepita are often used interchangeably. Pepitas are the green, hulled form of pumpkin seeds that you will typically find sold in health food stores. They are a fantastic choice for enhancing the nutty and earthy flavors in granola, and the form we opted for in this recipe. These little green powerhouses not only add a delightful crunch but also contribute a wealth of nutrients to your granola.
In their raw form, straight from the pumpkin, the seeds still offer all the same health benefits, but will have a tough whiteish-yellow protective shell around them. Pumpkin seeds are less commonly sold in this form, though still completely edible! You can also use un-hulled pumpkin seeds in this recipe and follow exactly the same method, as the tougher outer shell will crisp up nicely as the granola bakes, making them just as easy to crunch away on as part of your delicious healthy breakfast.
- 1 cup pecans
- 3 cups oats
- 1 ⅓ cups pumpkin seeds
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ cup coconut oil, melted
- ⅔ cup agave syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ cup raisins
|Calories per Serving
|328
|Total Fat
|18.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|34.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|11.1 g
|Sodium
|3.6 mg
|Protein
|9.0 g