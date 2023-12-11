Pumpkin Seed Granola Recipe

Satisfy all your breakfast needs with the sweet and crunchy indulgence of our pumpkin seed granola. This delicious blend of wholesome ingredients is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and it's sure to elevate your breakfast game! Packed with the goodness of oats, crunchy pecans, and nutrient-rich pumpkin seeds, this granola recipe has the perfect combination of flavors and textures.

With making your own granola at home comes the joy of filling your kitchen with the sweet aromas of toasty nuts and seeds. In this recipe, we use a mixture of spices and agave syrup to sweeten, along with splashes of fragrant vanilla extract and nourishing coconut oil, ensuring that every cluster of granola is a delicious bite of sweet and spiced perfection. Plump raisins also add an extra burst of natural sweetness and chewiness to the mix. This recipe is not only super easy to prep, but also perfect for making in a big batch and enjoying throughout the week with all your favorite toppings.