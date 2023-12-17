Vegetarian Lentil Moussaka Recipe
Bring a taste of the Mediterranean into your kitchen with this vegetarian lentil moussaka, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. Layered with rich flavors and wholesome ingredients, this meatless moussaka is loaded with hearty vegetables and protein-packed red lentils.
Among layers of tender eggplant and potato slices is a rich, tomatoey lentil sauce that will fill your kitchen with enticing aromas as it simmers away. This creates a robust and satisfying filling with some extra veggies packed in there, too. The crowning glory of this moussaka is the creamy béchamel sauce. A luscious combination of butter, flour, milk, and egg blankets the layers beneath before you add a generous scattering of parmesan and cheddar cheese and bake until everything is golden and bubbling. Whether you're a devoted vegetarian or simply seeking a wholesome, flavorful meal, this moussaka is a delicious, crowd-pleasing dish that's sure to become a cherished recipe in your repertoire.
Gather the ingredients for this vegetarian lentil moussaka
There are a variety of tasty and nutritious ingredients in this veggie moussaka. Alongside layers of sliced eggplant and potatoes, there's a tomato-based lentil sauce made with butter, diced onion, garlic, zucchini, tomato puree, oregano, canned chopped tomatoes, red lentils, vegetable broth, and some salt and pepper to taste. On top goes a creamy béchamel sauce. For this, you'll need butter, all-purpose flour, milk, salt, and an egg. The final touch is a generous scattering of grated parmesan and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Slice eggplants and potatoes
Cut the eggplants and potatoes lengthways into thin slices.
Step 3: Add oil and salt
Place the slices onto lined baking sheets. Spray with a little cooking oil and rub in some salt, to taste.
Step 4: Bake
Bake for 20 minutes.
Step 5: Reduce oven temp
Reduce the oven temp to 375 F.
Step 6: Melt butter
Meanwhile, melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a large, high-sided frying pan over medium heat.
Step 7: Fry the onion
Add the onion and fry until softened — about 6 minutes.
Step 8: Add zucchini and garlic
Add the zucchini and garlic and fry for about 6 minutes.
Step 9: Add tomato puree and oregano
Add the tomato puree and oregano and stir well for another few minutes.
Step 10: Add other lentil sauce ingredients and simmer
Add the canned tomatoes, lentils, vegetable broth, and some salt and pepper, to taste. Stir, bring to a boil, then leave to simmer for 30 minutes.
Step 11: Melt butter
Meanwhile, make the béchamel sauce. First, melt ¼ cup butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.
Step 12: Add flour
Add the flour and stir until combined. Cook for another 2 minutes.
Step 13: Add the milk
Gradually add the milk a splash at a time, stirring after each addition until everything has been added. Reduce the heat to low.
Step 14: Beat the egg
Crack the egg into a separate bowl and whisk.
Step 15: Add some of the milk mixture
Add a tablespoon of the hot milk mixture to the egg and whisk to combine. Add another 5 tablespoons, whisking after each addition.
Step 16: Return egg mixture to pan
Pour the egg mixture back into the saucepan and whisk over the heat until thickened.
Step 17: Layer vegetable slices in dish
To assemble the moussaka, first layer half of the potato and eggplant slices in the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Step 18: Add half of tomato lentil sauce
Spoon over half of the tomato/lentil sauce to cover the sliced vegetables.
Step 19: Repeat layering
Layer the remaining eggplant and potato on top, followed by the remaining tomato/lentil sauce.
Step 20: Add the béchamel sauce
Pour the béchamel sauce all over the top in an even layer.
Step 21: Add the cheeses
Scatter over the grated parmesan and cheddar cheeses.
Step 22: Bake
Bake for 40–45 minutes, or until the top is nicely browned.
Step 23: Garnish and serve
Scatter over some fresh chopped parsley to serve, if desired.
What are the health benefits of this lentil moussaka?
This vegetarian lentil moussaka isn't just a treat for the taste buds — it's full of goodness, too. Packed with wholesome ingredients, each layer contributes to the overall health benefits of this Mediterranean-inspired dish.
Red lentils, an essential component of the moussaka, are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber. These hearty legumes promote heart health, stabilize blood sugar levels, and support digestion. The nutrient-rich zucchini, potatoes, and tomatoes add plenty of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to this flavorful dish. Zucchini brings a dose of vitamin C and antioxidants, while potatoes offer potassium and vitamin B6. Tomatoes, known for their lycopene content, promote heart health and possess anti-inflammatory properties. As you savor this lentil moussaka, rest assured that you're not just indulging in a delicious meal but also nourishing your body with a wide variety of nutrients that are essential for overall well-being.
How to store leftover moussaka?
Preserving the delightful flavors of your vegetarian lentil moussaka is easily done with the correct storage techniques. Before storing, first allow any leftovers to come to room temperature. For short-term storage, refrigerating your leftovers is the best option. Place the moussaka in an airtight container to shield it from external odors and preserve its deliciousness. This method keeps your dish fresh for up to 3–4 days. When ready for another serving, a quick reheat in the oven or microwave will rejuvenate all those wonderful flavors.
For more extended storage, consider freezing individual portions. Wrap them carefully in aluminum foil, or use freezer-safe containers. The moussaka should keep well in the freezer for up to 3 months. Be sure to thaw the frozen portions in the refrigerator overnight before reheating them in the oven or microwave for a comforting and convenient meal. If you've made a big batch of this wholesome dish and have plenty of leftovers, opt for these easy storage techniques and there's no need for it to go to waste!
- 2 large eggplant
- 2 large baking potatoes
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 zucchini, diced
- 1 tablespoon tomato puree
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 (15-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- 1 cup red lentils
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoon + ¼ cup butter
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour (or gluten-free flour)
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 egg
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Fresh chopped parsley
|Calories per Serving
|566
|Total Fat
|22.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|83.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|72.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|14.3 g
|Total Sugars
|17.4 g
|Sodium
|551.2 mg
|Protein
|24.9 g