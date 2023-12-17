Vegetarian Lentil Moussaka Recipe

Bring a taste of the Mediterranean into your kitchen with this vegetarian lentil moussaka, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. Layered with rich flavors and wholesome ingredients, this meatless moussaka is loaded with hearty vegetables and protein-packed red lentils.

Among layers of tender eggplant and potato slices is a rich, tomatoey lentil sauce that will fill your kitchen with enticing aromas as it simmers away. This creates a robust and satisfying filling with some extra veggies packed in there, too. The crowning glory of this moussaka is the creamy béchamel sauce. A luscious combination of butter, flour, milk, and egg blankets the layers beneath before you add a generous scattering of parmesan and cheddar cheese and bake until everything is golden and bubbling. Whether you're a devoted vegetarian or simply seeking a wholesome, flavorful meal, this moussaka is a delicious, crowd-pleasing dish that's sure to become a cherished recipe in your repertoire.