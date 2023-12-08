White Claw's New Non-Alcoholic Flavors Review: Even Better Than The Hard Seltzers

White Claw has announced the launch of its newest beverage line — a collection of non-alcoholic premium seltzers that pull inspiration from the brand's most popular original hard seltzer flavors and appeal to a growing, sober-curious audience. According to White Claw, 78% of Millenials and 81% of GenZ drinkers surveyed (yes, GenZ is old enough to drink now) are interested in non-alcoholic alternatives. However, the majority of drinkers still feel pressured to drink in social settings. The new White Claw 0% alcohol by volume (ABV) drinks are designed to serve that need and are geared towards adults who are familiar with the flavors and textures of alcoholic drinks and are looking for a drink to emulate that. The seltzers are not necessarily intended to become your next everyday go-to seltzer, like La Croix, San Pellegrino, or Spindrift.

I was invited to preview the new non-alcoholic White Claws at a tasting event hosted by the brand, where guests were able to taste the drinks side-by-side with the alcoholic White Claw Hard Seltzer originals, as well as some of the non-alcoholic seltzer competition. The new line of White Claw 0% Alcohol drinks won't be available in stores until January 1st, but we've got all the details on what you can expect from the collection as soon as it arrives — just in time for anyone partaking in Dry or Damp January, or those just looking to start the year on a more hydrated note.