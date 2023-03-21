Wait, White Claw Sells Vodka Now?

White Claw, one of America's most prominent hard seltzer brands, is expanding its wavy horizons to create a liquor that promises to satisfy fans. White Claw has taken the throne as the top-selling beverage of its kind for several years, which actually resulted in a shortage in 2019. Per Neilsen IQ and Business Insider, the brand dominated 58% of the market in 2019, while its top competitor, Truly Hard Seltzer, staggered behind with a market share of 26%.

Its success is likely to increase even more with the announcement of its new vodka. According to a press release, the beverage will be filtered with the pressure of three 30-foot waves — a true testament to the brand's persona. The flavor, which has been dubbed the "smooovest" by the company, will include hints of citrus, grains, and a "velvety finish." The selection will feature three spirits: White Claw Premium Vodka (40% ABV), White Claw Flavored Vodka (30% ABV), and White Claw Vodka + Soda — 12-ounce cans with 4.5% alcohol. These beverages come in Pineapple, Peach, Wild Cherry, and Watermelon varieties while the flavored vodka comes in Mango, Black Cherry, and Pineapple. A few years ago, though, this wasn't possible, as vodka wasn't permitted to include a taste.