Steakhouse Chains With The Absolute Best Mashed Potatoes, According To Customers

If you're craving steak and potatoes, you want the potatoes to be as luxurious as the steak, especially if they're of the mashed persuasion. And if you're paying steakhouse prices for the two, there's no wiggle room when it comes to quality. Mashed potatoes should be an equal partner to a filet, ribeye, or whatever cut you prefer. While it may seem like there's only one way to make mashed potatoes, diehard spud lovers know this dish can be prepared with finesse in both flavor and consistency, characteristics that can take this humble root into the realm of sublime dining. Yes, mashed potatoes can do all that.

Some steakhouses understand just what it takes to pull off magnificent mashed potatoes. Using reviews offered by satisfied customers as our guidepost, we scouted out the steakhouses serving up the best mashed potatoes. Though unadorned mash of the proper texture can be a delight on its own, we found many versions that include additional elements to reveal how versatile and elegant mashed potatoes can be. Our list peels back the skin to explore the finest examples of steakhouse mashed potatoes on the market and how customers feel about them. Behold as this unassuming side dish steps into the spotlight!