Don't Forget To Warm Up The Milk For Top-Notch Béchamel Sauce

Despite how intimidating the name might sound, you don't need to be a Michelin-level cook to make top-notch béchamel sauce at home. Effectively just a butter-based roux combined with milk, béchamel is a sauce that budding home cooks are likely to run into at some point, as it's essential for making dishes like homemade lasagna and mac and cheese. Considered one of the mother sauces of French cuisine, béchamel is a foundational ingredient that will open up your cooking game when you can reliably make it the right way.

There are some common mistakes people make when cooking béchamel sauce, but a little bit of foresight and preparation goes a long way when you're standing over a hot stove. One of the easiest things you can do is to have your milk warmed up and ready to go before you start. To do this, you can either heat the portioned milk in a small saucepan on the stove and let it sit at low heat to maintain its warm temperature, or you can simply microwave it until it's ready. Using warm milk ensures that it won't splatter onto your countertop from the sudden temperature spike that occurs when cold liquids touch a really hot pan. Just remember to stay near your sauce at all times, because losing control of the temperature and not stirring it constantly will cause it to burn.