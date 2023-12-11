Palomilla Steak Is A Thin Serving Of Meat Bursting With Flavor

When the time comes to cook a juicy cut of steak, there are endless methods and styles to choose from. Many different cultures have unique methods for preparing meat beyond simply throwing it on the grill. One such steak is called palomilla steak, aka bistec de palomilla. This type of steak hails from Cuba and translates to "butterflied beefsteak." The meat itself is very thin, only about ¼ inch thick, and it's marinated prior to cooking to ensure the meat absorbs as much flavor as possible.

Traditionally, a sliced top sirloin is used for the dish, as it's a lean, tender cut that cooks quickly when sliced thin. If top sirloin can't be found, top round is also an option. In order to achieve maximum flavor and tenderness, the steak is marinated in lime juice, olive oil, garlic, cumin, and oregano. The lime juice helps break down the meat's fibers, ensuring a tender, juicy bite. Time permitting, the steaks should marinate for several hours, or even overnight. Fortunately, the flavors will still infuse into the meat, even if you only let it sit for a few minutes.