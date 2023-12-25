Mortadella Ravioli With Pistachio Butter Recipe

Comfort food is not only delicious to eat, but also incredibly soothing to make. We all happen to agree that the best way to show someone you care about them is to cook for them. And if you are in the mood for ultimate savory comfort food, this is the dish you need to make: Recipe developer Patterson Watkins brings us these mortadella ravioli with pistachios, butter, and cream.

In this recipe, delicate pockets of pasta are generously filled with distinctively porky mortadella, creating a harmonious dance of textures and tastes. Watkins tells us, "My all-time favorite thing in the whole wide world is mortadella. I'm considering a tattoo." Elevating the ravioli to new heights, Watkins pairs these delectable bites of filled pasta with a luscious pistachio-infused butter sauce that adds a subtle nuttiness, perfectly complemented by a velvety cream finish.

Let it be known that this is not a quick dish to whip up. Watkins recommends making this dish on the weekend so you can enjoy the cooking process stress-free. "Making pasta from scratch takes time and dedication," she says. "Nothing daunting, I promise — just plan to have a fun, flour-filled afternoon of kitchen play."