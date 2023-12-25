Mortadella Ravioli With Pistachio Butter Recipe
Comfort food is not only delicious to eat, but also incredibly soothing to make. We all happen to agree that the best way to show someone you care about them is to cook for them. And if you are in the mood for ultimate savory comfort food, this is the dish you need to make: Recipe developer Patterson Watkins brings us these mortadella ravioli with pistachios, butter, and cream.
In this recipe, delicate pockets of pasta are generously filled with distinctively porky mortadella, creating a harmonious dance of textures and tastes. Watkins tells us, "My all-time favorite thing in the whole wide world is mortadella. I'm considering a tattoo." Elevating the ravioli to new heights, Watkins pairs these delectable bites of filled pasta with a luscious pistachio-infused butter sauce that adds a subtle nuttiness, perfectly complemented by a velvety cream finish.
Let it be known that this is not a quick dish to whip up. Watkins recommends making this dish on the weekend so you can enjoy the cooking process stress-free. "Making pasta from scratch takes time and dedication," she says. "Nothing daunting, I promise — just plan to have a fun, flour-filled afternoon of kitchen play."
Gather your mortadella ravioli with pistachio butter ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need flour, salt, eggs, and olive oil for the pasta dough. The filling comes together with mortadella, Parmigiano Reggiano, heavy cream, nutmeg, and butter. For the sauce, grab some butter, heavy cream, pistachios, salt, pepper, basil, chives, and lemon zest.
Step 1: Prepare the ravioli dough
To make the ravioli dough, place 2 cups flour and salt in a large bowl. Stir to combine.
Step 2: Whisk the wet ingredients
Place eggs, egg yolks, and olive oil in a separate bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 3: Make a well in the flour
Using your hands, make a well in the center of the flour.
Step 4: Pour eggs into the well
Pour the egg mixture into the well.
Step 5: Mix the dough with a fork
Using a fork, begin to slowly combine the egg and flour, starting from the center of the well and gradually bringing in more flour from the exterior to create a rough, shaggy dough.
Step 6: Knead the dough
Using your hands, scrunch the dough pieces into a more cohesive mass, then knead the dough until firm. If your dough feels sticky after kneading, add a little more flour.
Step 7: Let it rest
Cover dough tightly with plastic wrap and set aside to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Step 8: Make the ravioli filling
Meanwhile, make the ravioli filling: Place the mortadella, butter, Parmesan cheese, cream, and nutmeg in the bowl of a food processor.
Step 9: Pulse until smooth
Pulse, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary, until well blended and paste-like.
Step 10: Refrigerate
Transfer the filling to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Step 11: Divide up the pasta dough
Once the ravioli dough has rested, place it on a clean work surface dusted with the remaining ¼ cup flour, and divide into quarters.
Step 12: Roll out the dough
Working with one portion at a time (and keeping the remaining dough pieces covered), roll the dough into a paper-thin rectangle measuring approximately 6x10 inches. (Alternatively, use a pasta machine for this step.)
Step 13: Trim the edges
Trim the edges of dough to make clean, neat lines. Repeat with the remaining dough portions, so you have 4 rectangles in total.
Step 14: Fill the ravioli
Place 6 tablespoon-sized dollops of mortadella filling onto a dough sheet, spacing them about 1 inch apart.
Step 15: Close the ravioli
Drape another dough sheet over the filling, gently stretching the dough to cover.
Step 16: Seal the ravioli
Use your fingers to press down around the dollops of filling, sealing the dough closed and removing any air bubbles. (If you find that your dough sheets are not sealing well, remove the top sheet and brush the area around the filling with a little bit of water).
Step 17: Cut the ravioli
Using a pastry wheel or knife, cut out 6 individual square-shaped ravioli. Set aside, covered, while you repeat this process with the remaining dough sheets and filling.
Step 18: Boil some water
Fill a large pot ¾ of the way full with salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat.
Step 19: Cook the ravioli
Once boiling, cook ravioli in batches for 3-5 minutes or until they begin to float and feel tender.
Step 20: Drain
Remove ravioli from the pot with a slotted spoon and set aside on a wire rack-lined baking sheet to drain.
Step 21: Reserve some pasta water
Before discarding the pasta water, reserve ¾ cup to be used in the sauce.
Step 22: Melt the butter
To make the sauce, melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 23: Add pasta water
Once melted, whisk in the pasta water and bring to a simmer.
Step 24: Add cream and pistachios
Add heavy cream and pistachios and whisk to combine. Simmer, whisking frequently, for 5-8 minutes until slightly thickened. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 25: Add the ravioli to the sauce
Add just a few ravioli to the skillet, being sure not to overcrowd the pan, and gently swirl them in the sauce to reheat.
Step 26: Plate and serve
Divide ravioli among plates and top with additional spoonfuls of sauce. Garnish with chopped basil, chives, and lemon zest before serving.
What do mortadella ravioli with pistachio butter taste like?
Mortadella is an Italian cured meat that brings a distinct savory and slightly wintry flavor to these ravioli. It often contains a combination of pork, pork fat, and various spices, providing a hearty and indulgent taste. Watkins adds, "Mortadella has a smooth texture and buttery-rich, mildly meaty flavor, with a touch of unctuous sweetness. Partnered with the salty, nutty, and iconic Parmigiano Reggiano, you have a ravioli filling match made in Emilia-Romagna heaven."
The cream sauce enveloping the ravioli lends a velvety texture and a luscious, creamy flavor. It helps mellow out the savory notes of the mortadella and complements the nuttiness of the pistachios, creating a cohesive and indulgent sauce. Watkins says, "The sauce is a simple combo of butter, cream, and pistachios, adding earthiness and fun textural pops to the overall dish."
Watkins has thought of everything, and to make sure that this dish isn't overwhelmingly indulgent, she adds a few final touches. She notes, "The herbs and lemon zest bring in a lively freshness and vibrancy, balancing out all those rich ingredients."
What pairs well with mortadella ravioli with pistachio butter?
To complement the richness of this dish, consider serving a refreshing and vibrant side. A crisp mixed green salad with a light vinaigrette, for example, would provide a refreshing contrast to the rich and creamy ravioli. Consider adding some arugula, cherry tomatoes, and thinly sliced cucumbers for an extra burst of freshness.
Watkins recommends, "To balance all that savory goodness, my perfect pairing would be all veggie. I think some sautéed garlicky spinach or broiled/grilled asparagus would be absolute magic. Broccolini would be nice too." Roasted vegetables, such as cherry tomatoes or Brussels sprouts, would add a savory and slightly caramelized element to the meal, with a natural sweetness that pairs well with the salty richness of the ravioli.
Watkins also suggests pairing these ravioli with a special wine, Italian-style. "Vino would be great too! Try a fizzy lambrusco, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, an oaky Chardonnay, or Chablis."
- For the ravioli dough
- 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour, divided
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- 3 whole eggs + 2 egg yolks
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- For the ravioli filling
- 10 ounces diced mortadella
- 2 tablespoons butter
- ¾ cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano
- 4 tablespoons heavy cream
- 1 pinch ground nutmeg
- For the sauce
- 6 tablespoons butter
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ cup chopped pistachios
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
- 2 teaspoons chopped lemon zest
- To make the ravioli dough, place 2 cups flour and salt in a large bowl. Stir to combine.
- Place eggs, egg yolks, and olive oil in a separate bowl and whisk to combine.
- Using your hands, make a well in the center of the flour.
- Pour the egg mixture into the well.
- Using a fork, begin to slowly combine the egg and flour, starting from the center of the well and gradually bringing in more flour from the exterior to create a rough, shaggy dough.
- Using your hands, scrunch the dough pieces into a more cohesive mass, then knead the dough until firm. If your dough feels sticky after kneading, add a little more flour.
- Cover dough tightly with plastic wrap and set aside to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the ravioli filling: Place the mortadella, butter, Parmesan cheese, cream, and nutmeg in the bowl of a food processor.
- Pulse, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary, until well blended and paste-like.
- Transfer the filling to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Once the ravioli dough has rested, place it on a clean work surface dusted with the remaining ¼ cup flour.
- Divide the dough into quarters.
- Working with one portion at a time (and keeping the remaining dough pieces covered), roll the dough into a paper-thin rectangle measuring approximately 6x10 inches. (Alternatively, use a pasta machine for this step.)
- Trim the edges of dough to make clean, neat lines. Repeat with the remaining dough portions, so you have 4 rectangles in total.
- Place 6 tablespoon-sized dollops of mortadella filling onto a dough sheet, spacing them about 1 inch apart.
- Drape another dough sheet over the filling, gently stretching the dough to cover.
- Use your fingers to press down around the dollops of filling, sealing the dough closed and removing any air bubbles. (If you find that your dough sheets are not sealing well, remove the top sheet and brush the area around the filling with a little bit of water).
- Using a pastry wheel or knife, cut out 6 individual square-shaped ravioli. Set aside, covered, while you repeat this process with the remaining dough sheets and filling.
- Fill a large pot ¾ of the way full with salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat.
- Once boiling, cook ravioli in batches for 3-5 minutes or until they begin to float and feel tender.
- Remove ravioli from the pot with a slotted spoon and set aside on a wire rack-lined baking sheet to drain.
- Before discarding the pasta water, reserve ¾ cup to be used in the sauce.
- To make the sauce, melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Once melted, whisk in the pasta water and bring to a simmer.
- Add heavy cream and pistachios and whisk to combine. Simmer, whisking frequently, for 5-8 minutes until slightly thickened. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Add just a few ravioli to the skillet, being sure not to overcrowd the pan, and gently swirl them in the sauce to reheat.
- Divide ravioli between plates and top with additional spoonfuls of sauce.
- Garnish with chopped basil, chives, and lemon zest before serving.
|Calories per Serving
|1,137
|Total Fat
|81.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|38.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|290.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|63.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|2.9 g
|Sodium
|1,277.9 mg
|Protein
|37.7 g