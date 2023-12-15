Oklahoma's Lunchbox Drink Combines Beer And Orange Juice

Oklahoma City claims the Lunchbox as its own, as well it might. But it's actually a bit more localized than that. It's the signature libation of an establishment called Edna's and, as legend has it, was invented by the eponymous Edna herself. Edna Scott, who owned the bar back in the early '90s, was trying to make some other drink, but the details of the story do not extend to telling us just what it was she had in mind. Her daughter, Tammy Lucas, speculates that it may have been a boilermaker, but we may never know for sure since Edna died in 2014.

At any rate, Edna's Mistake, as the drink did not come to be known, must have been somewhat of a hit because it's remained in the bar's repertoire ever since. It didn't really get elevated to "iconic" status, however, until sometime in the '00s when it inexplicably went viral as things tended to do back then (and now). By now, the drink is pretty much what Edna's is known for, and the website proudly proclaims that 2,789,251 of these drinks had been sold up through the end of 2022. While more current calculations are still pending, it's possible that they've now passed the 3 million milestone.