Taco Bell Is Shaking Up Fast Food With New Frozen Drinks

You can pick up a soda, slushie, or even an alcoholic beverage to wash down your Taco Bell Mexican Pizza or Crunchwrap anytime, but the restaurant's dessert drink options are few. While there was a brief period during the summer when the beloved Mtn Dew Baja Blast was turned into gelato, it was only available in Irvine, California, so most people never got to try it. A few months after that test, however, Taco Bell customers in SoCal are getting the chance to try seven new frozen drinks.

On December 15, Taco Bell will start testing out Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers, per a press release. For $4.19, customers who visit the 2222 Barranca Parkway location in Mission Viejo or the 27770 Santa Margarita Parkway location in Irvine can receive one of the 16-ounce, Mexican-inspired blended beverages.

The Coffee Chillers come in three flavors — Mexican Chocolate, Caramel Churro, and Spiced Vanilla — and each consists of blended iced coffee with a cold foam topper. The Churro Chillers are blended shakes in Mexican Chocolate, Dulce de Leche Coffee, Wild Strawberry, or Sweet Vanilla, and each comes topped with cold foam and bits of crumbled churro. The Sweet Vanilla flavor is even tinted purple in an obvious nod to Taco Bell. Each of the frozen beverages also has a swirl of coordinating flavor inside the cup.