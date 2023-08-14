Taco Bell Mexican Pizza: The Real Thing Is A Far Cry From The Photos

When you go to a Taco Bell to get a Mexican Pizza, you have certain expectations -– whether it's the first or 101st time you've eaten one. No one wants their expectations dashed by an employee in a rush. However, it's easy to forget that everyone is expecting an idealized Mexican Pizza and not one slapped together with very little thought. We went to Taco Bell and ordered both an original and a vegetarian Mexican pizza, with an eye to whether we were getting what we expected from the experience.

We analyzed everything from the pizza crust and the filling to all the toppings to determine if the Mexican Pizza we got was the Mexican Pizza we expected. We viewed it both through the lens of someone trying one for the first time after seeing an ad as well as comparing it through the lens of past experiences with the pizza. It certainly didn't look like the idealized Mexican Pizza from the ads, but how did the whole experience compare?