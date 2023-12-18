Easy Taquitos Are The Best Of Both Frozen And Fresh Food Worlds

Store-bought frozen taquitos can be pretty underwhelming, what with that mystery meat filling unenhanced by shreds of a plastic-y cheese blend, but homemade taquitos are a whole 'nother thing. This easy taquito recipe from developer Kristen Carli lives up to its name as it takes under 20 minutes to make, with 15 of these being the time the taquitos spend in the oven. It all starts with shredded cooked chicken — a rotisserie bird would work just fine, as would leftovers from any other chicken dinner you've eaten in recent days. These are combined with shredded cheese and an assortment of spices and other flavorings before being rolled inside itty-bitty flour tortillas. Instead of frying the taquitos, you just give them a few squirts of cooking spray, then bake them until they get crispy.

If you prefer a plant-based diet, Carli suggests a few tweaks you could make to her basic recipe. "You could sub in black beans for a vegetarian alternative," she tells us, and adds "You could [also] easily use non-dairy cheese." You may need to scout out a vegan brand of flour tortillas, though, since these are often made with lard. Sadly, you can't swap them out for the typically lard-free corn tortillas since, as Carli points out, "They have a tendency to break open when you roll them up."