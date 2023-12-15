The Ideal Poultry For Your Crispy Chicken Nuggets Recipe

Chicken nuggets are a fast food favorite and they're also the kind of thing you'll find in nearly every frozen food aisle in supermarkets large and small. Has it ever occurred to you to try making homemade ones, though? They're quite a bit tastier than the frozen kind and may be healthier than both fast-food and frozen varieties as you can control what goes into them. Also, instead of being deep-fried, the crispy chicken nuggets in this recipe from developer Ting Dalton are first shallow-fried and then finished off in the oven. "This way," she explains. "the breadcrumbs are golden, and by baking them, you ensure the chicken is cooked and let some of the oil drain away."

Dalton's choice of chicken for these nuggets is boneless, skinless chicken breasts that are chopped up into nugget-sized chunks. Using breast meat better approximates fast-food chicken nuggets, although it's actually quite an improvement over some of the ones out there. A number of fast food chains make their nuggets out of ground breast meat that can also include bones, connective tissue, nerves, tendons, and fat — a whole lot of fat. While Dalton's nuggets aren't entirely fat-free due to the frying step, they do start off with a huge advantage since they're made from pure, unadulterated lean meat (i.e. muscle tissue).