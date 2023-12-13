The Pioneer Woman Takes Steak Bites To The Next Level With Brown Butter

The Pioneer Woman, aka Ree Drummond, knows a thing or two about feeding hungry cowboys. Not only is she married to a real-life cowboy she refers to as "Marlboro Man," but she's the queen of cooking up a quick weeknight dinner that even picky eaters will enjoy. One of the earliest recipes from the Pioneer Woman blog is steak bites, and these are exactly what they sound like: small, bite-sized pieces of sirloin steak, quickly pan-seared and piled high on a plate. While this quick meal may seem too good — and too easy — to be true, Drummond has a secret weapon that brings out the steak's flavor, no extra ingredients required.

All she uses to make her steak bites is cubed sirloin steak, butter, salt, and pepper. After the steak is seasoned, Drummond heats her butter in a screaming-hot pan, and this is where the magic happens. Drummond allows her butter to totally melt and turn golden brown. Once this occurs, the steak goes in just long enough to be seared before it rests on a plate. The meat is finished with a pour-over of the brown butter and steak juice, which helps bring out its rich, beefy flavor. With so few ingredients, it's the nutty brown butter that truly elevates this dish to restaurant-worthy status.