Handheld Vs. Automatic Frother: Which Is Better For Your Latte?

Whether you're conscious of it or not, texture is essential in determining if you like or dislike a food. For instance, the difference between milk and a milkshake is that thick, creamy consistency. Sweetness is a factor, as well. If you ordered a milkshake at an ice cream parlor and received a watery beverage, you might never return, or, at the very least, never order a milkshake there again. Similarly, if you order a latte and it comes without that tantalizingly thin layer of frothy goodness on top, is it even a latte?

Frothed milk is a prime component of the latte. While frothed milk isn't hard to grasp — it's just aerated milk — getting the perfect texture can be challenging. It can elevate your beverage to new heights. The best frothed milk has tiny visible bubbles of a consistent size that produce an irresistible silky texture. The foam should be light but also firm enough to hold its shape. While the resulting texture depends on the type of milk and whether or not you heat it, how the milk is aerated is also a factor. So, is it better to use a handheld frother or an automatic frother? The answer depends on which is more important to you, simplicity or convenience.