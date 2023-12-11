Creative Ways To Upgrade Your Eggnog This Holiday Season

Eggnog comes under various aliases, but each references a velvety smooth drink that is traditionally served chilled. As the name suggests, a typical version is based of eggs, along with cream, milk, and a heap of sweet spices. As a rule, eggnog also incorporates a splash of liquor — traditionalists rely mostly on brandy and rum due to their multi-layered profile. The combination results in a frothy, custard-like beverage oozing warmth and flavor.

Eggnog is almost exclusive to the Christmas season. The richness of the drink perfectly aligns with the festive period when everything is supposed to be a tad more indulgent. It is served at parties, home gatherings, or Christmas markets. This is a nostalgic drink, but one that will never go out of style.

In its classic form, eggnog is immensely charming and attractive, but there are ways to make it even better. This list of upgrades offers many creative opportunities that can boost and give your eggnog more character, flair, and body. It is a valuable resource for eggnog novices who have yet to fall in love with this classic, but it is also designed for all die-hard eggnog fans who want to bring their favorite drink to another level.