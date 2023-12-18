Buddy The Elf's Breakfast Spaghetti Recipe
The winter holidays are a time to indulge in all manner of over-the-top treats, but you'd be hard-pressed to find anything more whimsically wacky than the breakfast spaghetti whipped up by Buddy in the movie "Elf." While the movie plays it for laughs, recipe developer Patterson Watkins wondered what it would be like to cook up this onscreen creation IRL. "After several re-watches of the movie," she tells us, "I'm pretty sure I narrowed down the ingredients so you may recreate this iconic dish at home."
While Watkins notes that Buddy's creation may bring about "a spike in those glucose levels" (even Will Ferrell had some difficulties with the "Elf" diet), Christmas comes but once a year, and this is the kind of dish you're going to want to try at least once. Sure, the combination of spaghetti, Pop-Tarts, and sweet syrups is a bit unusual, but it will certainly make for a holiday breakfast that you won't soon forget.
Assemble the ingredients for Buddy the Elf's breakfast spaghetti
The ingredients for this recipe, as shown in the movie, are spaghetti, chocolate-flavored Pop-Tarts, maple syrup, chocolate syrup, miniature marshmallows, and M&Ms candies (red and green, if you'd like to stay on theme). Topping it all off are holiday-themed sprinkles, which Watkins aptly calls "a little Christmas magic."
Step 1: Boil the water for the spaghetti
Fill a large pot ¾ full with water and bring to a boil over high heat.
Step 2: Cook the spaghetti
Once boiling, add spaghetti and cook according to package instructions.
Step 3: Break up the Pop-Tarts
Meanwhile, break Pop-Tarts into bite-size pieces. Set aside.
Step 4: Drain the spaghetti
Once spaghetti is tender, drain, rinse under cold water, and shake to dry.
Step 5: Mix the spaghetti with maple syrup
Transfer spaghetti to a large bowl and drizzle with maple syrup. Toss to coat.
Step 6: Plate the pasta
Divide spaghetti among plates or place onto a large serving platter.
Step 7: Top with chocolate syrup
Drizzle with chocolate syrup.
Step 8: Add Pop-Tarts
Top with Pop-Tart pieces.
Step 9: Add marshmallows
Sprinkle with mini marshmallows.
Step 10: Add M&M's
Sprinkle with M&M's.
Step 11: Finish with sprinkles, and dig in
Garnish with sprinkles before serving.
What other ingredients can I use in Buddy the Elf's breakfast spaghetti?
While Watkins' recipe is meant to duplicate the breakfast spaghetti shown in "Elf," she understands that you may wish to make a few changes to suit your own preferences. Some of the "festive embellishments" she suggests include switching up the syrups or changing up the Pop-Tart flavors. (You could even use a different brand of toaster pastries if you prefer.) Another possible addition would be the chocolate-flavored breakfast cereal that was included in 2022's limited-edition Hello Fresh Buddy the Elf spaghetti kit.
Watkins says that making the spaghetti could be "a fun, interactive activity" if you're sharing it with others and suggests setting out "a plethora of sweet treats and goodies to customize your own Elf breakfast spaghetti." OK, so your re-imagined dish may not be exactly the same as the one shown in the movie — but then again, cheerful chaos is pretty much an elf's stock-in-trade. Make whatever changes you wish, since, as Watkins assures us, "I'm pretty sure Buddy would approve whatever you choose as long as you're happy."
How should I serve Buddy the Elf's breakfast spaghetti?
Watkins says she envisions this breakfast spaghetti as part of a spread for a brunch potluck, holiday breakfast buffet, or Christmas morning feast. "Best shared and consumed with friends and family, it is quite the showstopper!" she shares, adding that kids would especially love the sweet spaghetti. And if you prefer to save Buddy's pasta for a solo celebration, the amounts in this recipe can easily be reduced to make a smaller amount.
If you'll be eating this breakfast spaghetti as part of a larger meal, Watkins suggests serving it after a more savory dish, such as a quiche or casserole. As she sees it, the dish could serve as "breakfast dessert." When it comes to a beverage pairing, Watkins "would opt for a big glass of milk to wash it all down," but black coffee might help to offset some of the sugariness of this super-sweet spaghetti.
- 1 pound thick spaghetti
- 2 each chocolate fudge Pop-Tarts
- ¾ cup maple syrup
- ½ cup chocolate syrup
- 1 cup mini marshmallows
- 1 cup red and green M&M's
- 3 tablespoons holiday sprinkles
|Calories per Serving
|1,095
|Total Fat
|16.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|7.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|224.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.8 g
|Total Sugars
|119.3 g
|Sodium
|144.6 mg
|Protein
|17.7 g