Eggnog Vs Mulled Wine: Your Guide To The Popular Holiday Drinks

Winter weather and holiday music herald the return of eggnog and mulled wine, and depending on where you are in the world, you might have strong opinions about which is better. Eggnog is a rich, decadent beverage made with eggs, milk, and cream that is popular in the United States. It's so rich that you probably couldn't drink more than a glass or two at a time without feeling ill, but somehow it's still worth it. Mulled wine is a hot beverage made of red wine steeped in spices and citrus. It's the kind of drink that will warm you to your bones, no matter the weather, which makes it the ideal drink for outdoor markets in Europe.

Both beverages have distinct histories and cultural significance. While eggnog may be the ubiquitous holiday drink in the U.S., its popularity is dwarfed by mulled wine in Europe. Pitting these two giants of the festive season against each other would do them both a disservice, so instead, we're outlining their differences so you can pick which (if not both) to make this holiday season.